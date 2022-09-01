NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center on Aug. 23 released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee.
The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System program.
Among the findings of Hate Crime 2021:
• The number of offenses categorized with a known bias motivation increased from 122 in 2020 to 133 in 2021.
• Bias-motivated offenses categorized as Crimes Against Persons accounted for 73.48% of all reported hate crimes in 2021.
• Of the bias-motivated assaults reported, race/ethnicity/ancestry bias accounted for 64.89% of reported incidents in 2021, while the second most frequently reported bias was Sexual Orientation, accounting for 14.89% of reported assaults.
“I am very proud of the efforts of all participating law enforcement agencies, colleges, and universities in the state to provide the data necessary to produce this report,” TBI Director David Rausch said. “Our combined efforts have resulted in a successful program and this annual report detailing the nature of bias-motivated crime occurrences in our state.”
