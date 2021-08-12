Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles informed the Macon County Board of Education on Thursday night that the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Hartsville would be ending its partnership with Macon County after the 2021-2022 school year.
TCAT-Hartsville provides materials and instructors at the Tri-County Extension Campus in Red Boiling Springs, commonly referred to as the vocational school. The campus is utilized by both Macon County High School and Red Boiling Springs High School, as well as Jackson County High School.
Boles said that he received a letter from TCAT-Hartsville stating that they would “no longer administer the Tri-County Extension Campus.” Boles said the institution cited various reasons for ending the partnership.
“(It was) mostly budgetary and enrollment and the fact that a lot of our students … weren’t going on to TCAT-Hartsville in post-secondary (education),” Boles said.
Bole stated that he and Career and Technical Education (CTE) Supervisor Kathy Cothron were working to find a replacement for students going forward after the 2021-2022 school year.
“In Macon County, we cannot do without the programs that TCAT offers,” Boles said. “The training (the students) receive is necessary for them to enter the workforce here in Macon and surrounding counties.”
Boles said that he and Cothron, as well as representatives from Jackson County, would be meeting with TCAT-Hartsville, as well as TCAT-Livingston, prior to the next school board meeting on Thursday.
Boles added that Jackson County owns the building that the programs are currently housed in jointly with Macon County.
The board briefly discussed potential repairs to the campus in Red Boiling Springs, especially repairs to the roof. However, they pointed out that anything that is decided would also need to be approved by the Jackson County Board of Education as well.
Boles added that TCAT-Hartsville may potentially be willing to provide instructors for onsite classes at Macon County High School as well. He continued that another option that he believed may help to maintain the partnership would be to offer adult night classes at the current extension campus.
The board also hear from Upland Design Group on Thursday. The company is a candidate to be the architect for the new elementary school.
Kim Chamberlin and Brian Templeton poke on behalf of Upland.
“Probably around 80% of our work has been education work,” Chamberlin said.
Templeton highlighted three elementary projects the company had done, including Jones Brummett Elementary School in Lebanon. The firm also designed Stone Memorial High School in Crossville, which houses approximately 1,600 students.
“We don’t design for ourself ...we design to meet the specific needs of our client,” Templeton said.
Chamberlin said that Upland typically works on a 5-% fee.
The board also enacted an executive decision ending contact tracing in schools and quarantine due to household contact immediately.
“We did not have a documented case of student-to-student transfer, student-to-teacher transfer, or teacher-to-student transfer from classroom contact,” Boles said.
Students who are awaiting test results or who test positive will still be required to quarantine. COVID-19-related absences will be excused with a doctor’s note saying that either the student or a household member tested positive for COVID-19.
The policy will now state that those who must quarantine due to a positive test will be required to quarantine for 10 days or until they receive a negative test, whichever is quicker.
“Keep students at home if they’re exhibiting symptoms, but if they’re not, send them to school,” Boles said.
The board also discussed how they would handle traffic issues at Macon County Junior High School. Boles said that Lafayette Police Chief Stacy Gann had previously informed him that city would not be able to provide officers to act as crossing guards due to a shortage in officers. However, Boles said that Gann notified him the morning of the meeting that the city would provide an officer at the intersection of Days Road and Highway 52.
Boles added that the Lafayette Volunteer Fire Department offered to assist at other intersections if the board would pay a stipend.
“They are trained in traffic control,” Boles said.
Board member Tim Case questioned if someone could be placed in front of Macon County High School as well. Both measures will be discussed at the board’s regular meeting on Thursday.
The board also discussed changing part of the school volunteers policy, specifically the section stating that volunteers must have been out of school for four years.
“We have a lot of students who are going to college and want to bring back to the community what they have learned,” school board member Lionel Borders said.
Borders specified that many local athletes who are currently playing their sport at the college level would like to return to their former schools to help teach and coach the players.
“If we don’t allow them, I think we’re missing out on letting people bring what they’re learning back to our community,” Borders said.
Boles said that part of the policy regarding the principal and director approving the volunteer must stay in place. Case suggested some type of training or counseling with the principal or coach going over exactly what would be expected of the volunteer, as well as what is expected and what’s not expected. Boles agreed with that.
