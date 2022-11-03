Teacher Feature - Molly Austin

Molly Austin
Teacher at MCHS 10th through 12th grade
Teaches — Life span development and family studies
Molly Austin — a teacher for eight years at the high school level can certainly lend itself to interesting moments. Add in really connecting with students due to the subject matter being taught, and it makes the job really rewarding.
“The best part of my day is when I can connect with a student. Because of the topic I teach it, it can be a moment that I am helping them with problems at home. That you can make a difference beyond the classroom,” Austin said. “That’s when you know you made a good career choice.”
Austin took child development classes in high school. “It was a subject that I could really see as a career choice.”
During college she worked as a clerk in the emergency room at Macon Community Hospital.
“You really see a lot of tragic things, but knowing I could help them in some way, was rewarding. I sought out career opportunities where I could make a difference. And, I found that in teaching.”
“It is not perfect all the time. As part of my instruction, the students and I travel for conferences, or some other learning experience.”
“As I said, it’s good when you can connect with your students. But, this one experience, I may have needed as much guidance from the students. We were in Anaheim, Ca. It was July 4th weekend, we had nice accommodations on the 17th floor.”
“All of a sudden the hotel started swaying. Students are screaming, and I have to remember to keep calm myself. Keep them calm. And, it wasn’t going well. I probably screamed as much as they did,” Austin shared. “I didn’t prepare myself for the possibility of an earthquake, nor did the students.”
“If I’m having a bad day, I just remember the 17th floor swaying, and know it could be much worse,” Austin said with a laugh.
