Macon County High School AG Teacher
Aaron Walls is featured this week in our new Teacher Feature. Walls has worked for four years at Macon County High School in the agriculture program.
Walls graduated from the Putnam school system and went to Tennessee Tech. His family background in farming led to his major in college.
During high school, staying involved, and motivating other students weighed heavily on why he chose this to be his career, but there is much more to Walls’ life.
Lowered in a gazebo, auctioneers’ ”chants,” and a song leader at church? What does Walls have to do with those things?
“I’ve done them all,” he said. “But, being lowered from the ceiling at a Pigeon Forge dinner theater was probably the most unique thing I’ve done.
“With one of the events we went to during FFA and AG conventions was a trip to the Dixie Stampede. Because of my affiliation with these programs, I got lowered in from the ceiling.”
Walls continued about the auctioneer “chant” he does. “I’m sure everyone has heard, the chant. I’m the one who goes through the items for sale and take the bids in fast repetition. I have just got that gift for gab.
“On Sunday morning, I can be found at church leading the songs. My family being there and celebrating in church, it is just something that comes naturally.”
