Jason Wheeley
Macon County Junior High School
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Macon County Junior High School
Jason Wheeley is a physical education and health teacher at Macon County Junior High School. Wheeley has worked for the school district most of his life. In that he follows in his father’s footsteps. Jimmy Wheeley was a coach, a teacher, a principal and the director of schools during his tenure with the school system.
The senior Wheeley instilled in Jason, and brother Jeff, that “we were to do our best to be successful,” Wheeley said. Wheeley noted that he has done the same with his two sons who are in college.
Wheeley has two twin boys who are in college and a 15-year-old daughter. His wife also is a teacher.
Wheeley was called on to preach. He has pastored to congregations for several years, and has been faithful “to share my faith with others.”
“Coaching has always been a favorite way of mine to share camaraderie. The relationship you get with students on the field or on the court, well, I do miss that since I’m only teaching now.”
Wheeley did recall a few things that have really stood out in his life. One being a class trip to Washington D.C. and New York City. “Spending time with my friends, sharing in events, sightseeing and just taking in all those big and fast moving cities offer. “It was definitely a different world out there. But, Lafayette is still where I want to be.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.