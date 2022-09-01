Canaan Bowman

I graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 2013 with a degree in Music Education. While at TTU, I played saxophone in the Golden Eagle Marching Band and TTU Concert Band, and I played piano in the Troubadours and Trouveres Jazz Bands. My first teaching position was at Trousdale County High School, where I taught various math classes including algebra I, geometry, pre-calculus, calculus, bridge math and integrated math II. I taught at TCHS from August 2013 to May 2022, where I also served as the assistant band director.

