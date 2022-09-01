Canaan Bowman
I graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 2013 with a degree in Music Education. While at TTU, I played saxophone in the Golden Eagle Marching Band and TTU Concert Band, and I played piano in the Troubadours and Trouveres Jazz Bands. My first teaching position was at Trousdale County High School, where I taught various math classes including algebra I, geometry, pre-calculus, calculus, bridge math and integrated math II. I taught at TCHS from August 2013 to May 2022, where I also served as the assistant band director.
My wife, Paige, and I have our blessed home in Pleasant Shade with our six children: Simon (9), Charlee Sue (8), Samson (6), Salem Jo (4), Jirah Lou (2) and Elizah Beth (6 months).
Tracy Brooks
My name is Tracy Brooks, and I want to start with gratitude for having the opportunity to work in the Macon County School System. I am an alumnus of MCHS and so are my husband, Tony Brooks, and our three children — Kailyn, Kassidy and Braydee, so I am truly vested in this community and this school system!
My “why” for teaching and learning: When I was in high school, there were a few teachers who poured all they had into me, and it truly changed my path in this world, so my passion and heart are the children that walk in and out of our school building each and every day.
I started my teaching profession in August 2010 after graduating from Tennessee State University with summa cum laude honors. In 2013, I returned to school to pursue a master’s degree in instructional leadership at Lipscomb University.
Graduating from Lipscomb University in 2015 opened a new door of opportunity for me as I continued my profession in a new role as an instructional leader. While in this role, I have worked in elementary, middle and high schools. My high school experience came as part of a K-12 vertical alignment team in ELA and math. I have taught all subjects in elementary school, been an instructional coach, an administrator and facilitated training across the state of Tennessee while doing contract work for the Tennessee Department of Education. While my tenure in education has taken me to other districts, I’m excited to return home and serve Macon County.
Abby BrownAbby Brown is a 2014 graduate of Stewarts Creek High School in Rutherford County, where she was active in agriculture classes and served as the president of their FFA Chapter and team captain of her equestrian team. She then attended Middle Tennessee State University and earned her degree in agribusiness with a minor in secondary education during the spring of 2018. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in natural resource management from the University of Tennessee-Martin.
After completing her undergrad, she worked for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture in the State Veterinarian’s Office until she entered into the agriculture classroom at Smyrna High School in the fall of 2019. While at Smyrna, she taught all courses in the veterinary and animal science pathway. Several students received dual credit and industry certifications for animal science through her classes. She received a National FFA Living to Serve Grant each school year to run a farm-to-table program to help feed food insecure families in the Smyrna community.
Ms. Brown will be teaching agri-science, small animal science and large animal science this year, as well as coaching the Macon County FFA Show Team. She is most excited about training a horse judging team this year.
Christian Cousar
My name is Christian Cousar, and I am from Union City. I will be a first-year teacher of business education at Macon County High School this fall. I went to Union City High School before attending college at the University of Tennessee-Martin, where I received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy with a minor in history. I hold a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law and am presently enrolled in a master of education program at the University of Tennessee-Martin. I am currently licensed to practice law in the state of Tennessee but am enrolled in my present master’s program and have accepted this position in order to make the career transition to teaching.
Ashley Crowder
Ashley Crowder is a school counselor at Macon County High School. She is an alum of Macon County High School, class of 2012 and is excited to be back serving her hometown. Ashley graduated from Austin Peay State University with a degree in K-6 Education in 2015. After teaching in Trousdale County, she continued her education and received an Ed.S. in professional counseling. Ashley is certified in K-12 school counseling and is trained in mental health counseling. Ashley previously served as a school counselor in Rutherford County and then as a school-based mental health therapist for Centerstone.
Marlie Wheeler
With much excitement, I can finally say I am coming back home to MCHS. I graduated from Macon County High School in 2018 and continued my education at Tennessee Tech not knowing I would be back here in four short years. I will happily be teaching the nutrition and fashion design courses at the high school as well as helping advise the student led organization FCCLA.
The amount of skills I learned throughout my time as a student at MCHS surpassed any expectations I ever had, and I cannot wait to begin giving back to the community with the next generation of students!
Taylor Cox
My name is Taylor Cox. I will be teaching physical education at Macon County Junior High this year. I am so excited to be back in my hometown teaching. I graduated from Macon County High School in 2017. I graduated from Campbellsville University in 2021 with a bachelors of science degree in teaching health and physical education. I am currently obtaining a master’s of arts in sports management, adminstration degree and slated to finish it in October. I am excited to meet all of my students and be a part of the MCJS family. Go Tigers!
Brooke Jenkins
My name is Brooke Jenkins and I will be teaching sixth-grade science at Macon County Junior High. I was born and raised in Trousdale County, where I still reside with my husband, Matt. We have two children, Brody, who just started middle school, and Millie, who just started third grade. I attended Tennessee Technological University and received my bachelor of science degree with a major in education. Previously, I taught at Trousdale County High School, but I am eager to start a new chapter in the Macon County School System.
Heston King
I have lived in Lafayette for most of my life. I graduated with my associate’s degree in history at Volunteer State Community College, and I was also a part of the school’s college basketball team. I recently graduated from Tennessee Technology University this past May with my bachelor’s degree in secondary education. This will be my first year teaching and this is my first year as the head boys basketball coach at Macon County Junior High.
Veronica Simpson
My name is Veronica Sampson. I am one of the new seventh grade math teachers at Macon County Junior High School. I live in Union Hill with my husband, Cliff, and our daughters Jence and Jodi. I attended Hermitage Springs School, graduated from Monroe County High School and Campbellsville University.
My hobbies include most sports and anything else that is competitive. I enjoy teaching math because it is the subject that most students find to be the most challenging. I’ve taught math for 15 years and looking forward to the new challenge of teaching in Macon County.
Kara Englebrecht
My name is Kara Englebrecht and I teach kindergarten and first-grade life skills at Fairlane Elementary School. I graduated from Macon County High School in 2018. I graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a degree in comprehensive special education in May 2022.
I was born and raised in Lafayette. I am excited to build a life here with my husband. I am so excited to see what the 2022-23 school year brings.
Jennifer Carter
I am a Macon County native and graduate of Macon County High School. I received my bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and my master’s degree from Western Governors University. I have six years of experience as a special education preschool teacher and 15 years of experience working with young children. I am thrilled to be back at home doing what I love most — laying the foundation for young children and families to have a strong relationship with learning, their school and their community. I love this field because I am able to help children find their voice and develop core life skills that they will carry with them throughout their lives.
I knew I wanted to be a teacher for many years, but I discovered my love for preschool while serving scholarship hours at the UTC Children’s Center during my undergraduate work. Not knowing that preschool classrooms existed for children with special needs at the time, I wondered how I could possibly use my degree to serve both passions — special education and early learners. I vividly remember sitting in my college classes envisioning my own future classroom with interactive stories and play centers, all while helping students with a variety of learning needs. I couldn’t see then how everything would fall into place. I am beyond excited to begin this new chapter serving my hometown as the CDC preschool teacher at Fairlane Elementary.
Shauna (Driver) CarterMy name is Shauna (Driver) Carter. I have lived in Macon County most of my life and I graduated from Macon County High School. This is my very first year teaching and I am super excited about this opportunity. I have worked with children most of my life. I worked as a nanny for two children for several years. I also worked as a teacher at LBJ&C Head Start for 11 years.
I graduated in 2009 with a bachelor of science degree from Tennessee Technological University. I am married to Kevin Carter. We have one little girl, Kenna. We enjoy watching the UT Vols and Titans play football. I can’t wait for a wonderful school year.
Tess Cothron
Hello! My name is Tess Cothron, This is my first year as a school counselor at Fairlane Elementary, For the past six years, I have been practicing as a mental health counselor with most of my experience working with children and families within a school system. I am very excited to transition into school counseling in my home county!
I am happily married with two wonderful children. Outside of work, you will likely find me at a sporting event with one of my children. Most of my time is dedicated to my family, but I also enjoy church, plants and antique shopping. I look forward to this new school year!
Megan Hill
My name is Meagan Hill. I am an alumna of Macon County High School. I recently graduated summa cum laude from Freed-Hardeman University with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in elementary education (K-5). I am an alumni of Macon County High School. During my time at my university, I played college softball for three years and was a member of the Alpha Chi National Honors Society.
I am going to be teaching kindergarten at Fairlane Elementary School this upcoming school year, I recently got married to my husband, Nick Hill, who teaches chemistry at MCHS. I am excited to start this new chapter of my life and see all of what it entails! I am thankful for all the opportunities God has blessed me with, and I cannot wait to see how He directs my path in this career full of service to the minds of small children!
Emily Mielke
My name is Emily Mielke and I will be teaching kindergarten this year at Fairlane Elemetary. This will be my fourth year teaching, with the first three years being in fifth grade in Sumner County. I have lived in Hendersonville for my entire life prior to moving to Macon County with my husband. I look forward to wonderful year, and an amazing career in Macon County Schools.
Adriana Schirlo
My name is Adriana Schirlo. My students call me Miss Andee. I am a Memphis native who relocated to Murfreesboro in 2013 to attend MTSU. I received a bachelor of science in health and human performance. I graduated in 2017 and quickly came to terms that I was called to teach. I decided to return to MTSU in 2018 for graduate school. I earned a master of education in 2021.
I now live in Smith County with my fiance, (Jeffrey Plaisted), our two kids (AvaJane and Tucker), and our two pets (Remington and Patches). In my free-time, you can find me reading a book, cooking or chasing a very active toddler around our property. I have heard great things about the Macon County School District, and I am beyond excited to be a part of the kindergarten team at Fairlane Elementary School. Go TIGERS!
Amber ThompsonHello, my name is Amber Thompson. This is my first year teaching kindergarten at Fairlane. I taught pre-K for four years at Head Start here in Lafayette. I have lived in Westmoreland my entire life until I married and we moved into the Macon County area.
I look forward to the school year at Fairlane and my amazing career here in the Macon County Schools.
