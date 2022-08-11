Walgreens pharmacies in Tennessee are accused in a lawsuit filed Wednesday of exploiting the opioid epidemic for profit, filling prescriptions written by healthcare providers the firm knew had been “raided, disciplined, arrested or indicted,” dispensed massive doses of the dangerous drugs to children as young as 2-years-old and doled out more than 103,000 pills prescribed by an obstetrician for pregnant patients.

Attorneys working under the direction of Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III on Wednesday filed the lawsuit in Knox County Circuit Court. The litigation accuses Walgreens of violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act and state public nuisance laws.

