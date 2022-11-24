NASHVILLE — Tennessee death row inmate Henry Hodges’ fellow prisoner Jon Hall warned long ago that he was at risk due to severe neglect by prison authorities, having spent three decades in solitary confinement with very little human contact or interaction.

In a federal lawsuit Hall filed in 2019 complaining that he too had been in solitary for nearly six years with no viable way to leave, he said of Hodges: “He’s suffered the most adverse unecessary (sic) & wanton neglect, deprivals, & mistreatment I’ve seen on death row. It’s a miracle he’s not committed suicide.”

