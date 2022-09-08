MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — At approximately 4 p.m. CDT on Monday, law enforcement officers from Mammoth Cave National Park received notification that a helicopter crash with a single fatality had been located inside the park’s southern boundary. The pilot, David Stone, age 69 of Louisville, Tenn., had been flying alone from St. Louis to Knoxville on Saturday before contact was lost with his aircraft.

Stone was found dead at the scene.

- National Park Service

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.