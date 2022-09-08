MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — At approximately 4 p.m. CDT on Monday, law enforcement officers from Mammoth Cave National Park received notification that a helicopter crash with a single fatality had been located inside the park’s southern boundary. The pilot, David Stone, age 69 of Louisville, Tenn., had been flying alone from St. Louis to Knoxville on Saturday before contact was lost with his aircraft.
Stone was found dead at the scene.
Park service officials were originally notified of the potential downed helicopter around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Information from the last location and eyewitnesses accounts placed the helicopter within close proximity to the park. Park staff assisted Barren and Glasgow County Emergency Management, Edmonson County Emergency Management, and Kentucky State Police by searching park areas accessible by roads and trails. The helicopter was located late afternoon by a search helicopter.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the National Park Service and the National Traffic Safety Board. There is no further information is known at this time. The park will release more information to the public as it becomes available.
