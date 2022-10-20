Voters

A sign reminds voters they need photo ID to vote at polling station at Hillsboro Presbyterian Church on Election Day on Nov. 6, 2018, in Nashville.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

An informal check with Tennessee election administrators shows that people are registering to vote at roughly the same pace or slightly lower levels than previous years, a hint that voter turnout in this year’s midterm elections will be low.

And there’s little sign that the June 24 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade case, which found a right under the U.S. Constitution for women to decide whether to terminate a pregnancy, has spurred high numbers of women to register to vote in Tennessee.

