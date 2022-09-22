Red Boiling Springs celebrated Homecoming Week with a parade and got a win to boot as the Bulldogs downed North Greene 39-12.
Claire Fleming was named homecoming queen. The court also consisted of Aleasia Stafford, Heaven Huffines, DeAwndria Polk, Madison Hatzke and Kelsee Chapman.
The homecoming queen, her court, and the class floats also made an appearance along the route.
Float winners were, first place — senior class with Roast the Huskies; second place — junior class with Let’s Get Fired Up; third place — freshman class with Lay the Huskies to Rest; and fourth place — sophomore class with Jokes on You.
