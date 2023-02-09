Property taxes photo

Every four to six years, the state assesses property sales in each county in an effort to remain consistent with current market values.

 Roxanne Lambert/Hartsville Vidette

For Tennessee property owners, Feb. 28 is the last day to pay property taxes without accruing penalties or interest.

Where some property owners may have seen an increase in their tax bill, others may have experienced little change or even a slight decrease in their payment, which is largely determined by the certified tax rate that is set after a county has gone through reappraisal by the state.

