For area residents who are searching for a job or a new career path, Macon County Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE), in partnership with the Macon County Chamber of Commerce, will be sponsoring a job fair on May 10 ... and it’s not for students only.

Individuals who are 16 and older will have the opportunity to speak with local companies that are currently hiring, many of which are offering immediate start dates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.