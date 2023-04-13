For area residents who are searching for a job or a new career path, Macon County Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE), in partnership with the Macon County Chamber of Commerce, will be sponsoring a job fair on May 10 ... and it’s not for students only.
Individuals who are 16 and older will have the opportunity to speak with local companies that are currently hiring, many of which are offering immediate start dates.
“This is the second time we’ve done this event,” said Macon County Schools Academic Career Coach Marla Davis. “It will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., it will be just for students. Then, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., it is open to the community.”
According to Macon County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Hardman, the purpose of the job fair is to mutually benefit employee and employer and to provide opportunities for both.
“This job fair gives folks the opportunity to meet face to face in a large group setting and gives companies a variety of folks to choose from,” said Hardman. “It is focused around the work force. Many communities, since COVID, have had issues with work force. It gives companies the opportunity to start from scratch with folks and teach them the way that they (the company) want them to do business.”
The chamber, together with Macon County CTE, held its first hiring event last year, but it was specifically geared toward students.
“Last year, we just did it for our juniors and seniors,” said Davis. “It was mainly focused on students going into the work force. Most of the students came at the beginning, so we realized for the last hour that there was hardly anybody there.”
To remedy the problem, the organizers decided take a straw poll of the companies in attendance to see if any were interested in expanding this year’s event.
“Based on that feedback from last year, we decided to extend the hiring event to the community this year,” said Davis. “So, if there are people in the community looking for a job, they are welcomed to join us from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.”
And for companies interested in participating, Davis said that there is still time for them to register.
“We are definitely looking for more businesses to participate,” said Davis. “We’re looking for businesses that are looking to hire 16 year olds and up.”
According to Davis and Hardman, folks interested in the hiring event should come ready for an interview as many companies will be hiring qualified candidates that day.
“This is meant to be a hiring event, so they need to come dressed to interview,” said Davis. “They will also need two forms of identification. We are looking for these vendors to make job offers that day if they find the right candidates.”
Hardman added, “With the job fair, you have folks that are going to be ready when they walk in the door. They will be dressed to impress with their resumes in hand. They are going to be ready to go. And if we can keep folks working in Macon County, we all will benefit, and it will make this a better place to live.”
