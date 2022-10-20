The Lafayette Rotary Club is participating in the Purple Pinkie Donut Campaign to help in the effort to eradicate polio.
Rotarians who donate to the “Raise for Rotary” fundraiser by Oct. 24 (World Polio Day) will activate matching funds as part of the Purple Pinkie Donut campaign.
According to purplepinkiedonuts.org, “thanks to generous matching funds from the Rotary district and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, each $2 donation ended up raising $15 for End Polio Now! With such a compelling multiplier, Rotarians started pre-ordering boxes of Purple Pinkie donuts and in one day of fundraising $100,000 had been raised for End Polio Now!
“In 2017, Knoxville Rotarian and Dunkin’ franchisee, Dave Baumgartner, started thinking about how he could leverage his 20+ Dunkin’ locations to support World Polio Day and help raise awareness and money to help eradicate Polio world wide.”
The website also reflects a growth in the past few years in polio cases: “With only two countries (Afghanistan & Pakistan) reporting a total of six polio cases in 2021, we thought we were this close to starting the clock on total eradication (three years after no cases have been reported), but so far in 2022 there are already 19 confirmed cases in three countries (Afghanistan, Pakistan and Mozambique). Additionally, a case of polio was reported in the U.S. for the first time since 2013.”
Marcus Smith of the Lafayette Rotary Club said for many disadvantaged communities needing polio vaccines, the doctors had no way to tell who received one, or who did not. The children’s pinky finger was dipped in purple dye to tell who had the vaccine. Smith said “that is just one way to impact, teach and assist the community. With so many events this year, this is just one of many to come.”
Dunkin’ Donuts, purple pinky donuts, were given to those in the community who make a difference, such as doctors, hospital personnel and first responders in Macon County.
“That was just this week,” Smith said. “We have plenty more events to come for the county. Dictionary giveaways is just around the corner. It is where we give each third-grade student in the county a free dictionary. The Rotary members go into each classroom, give them away and then challenge them with a few words to see how dictionaries work.
“It is a great asset for their future, their words mean something, and that is an important lesson for them to learn.”
Making a difference isn’t just for the young people. The Rotary also hosts a career day.
“The need for education doesn’t just go on inside the classrooms. We get with local businesses, get the students there, even busing the students in from Red Boiling Springs, and challenge them to go by each business’ booth and learn,” Smith said.
“In a one-on-one type of discussion with the students about where they are going, what career are they choosing, and more to develop the minds for the future.”
Smith said planning continues for hunting and boating safety, a warrior race and a golf tournament.
“We have numerous ways to impact our community. That is why we serve in the Rotary,” he said.
