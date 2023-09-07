Bus No. 21 may have been appropriate for Mary Wheeley.
Macon County Schools seemingly hit the jackpot when Wheeley came on board.
The Macon County native was laid to rest on Aug. 23, not long after the longtime bus driver announced her retirement.
Wheeley — who was married to her husband John for 58 years until he passed away two years ago — was 80 years old.
“Mom drove bus No. 21 for 45 years,” said Gose. “She had just retired the Thursday before she passed. She loved driving the bus. When I was in grade school and then high school, she drove the band kids to the football games. She was also a cook at the (Macon County) Junior High school in Lafayette for 20 years until 2013, when she was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma (a cancer of plasma cells). “
Although Wheeley became weak with her sickness, she continued driving the bus.
“She fought the battle with Myeloma but would not give up her bus,” said Gose. “She just loved being around the other bus drivers and the kids. She had been there for so long they were like her second family. She loved it so much (that) she just wasn’t willing to give it up.”
Gose says that her mom was a very happy and sweet lady while also very determined and patient.
However, when it came to her bus, there was no room for outlandish behavior among the kids.
“There was no craziness on mom’s bus,” said Gose. “She assigned seats, and only the high-school kids could sit in the back of the bus. There was always a certain amount of seats for each school. The high school, junior high, and grade schools all had their own sections. Boys and girls could not sit together. There was no food or drink allowed either. She was like a drill sergeant.”
Wheeley took pride in keeping her bus clean and tidy through the years. She got a new bus every 10 years. Her last bus was her first with air conditioning.
“She would get a new bus every 10 years,” said Gose. “Each time she turned her old bus in, it would look just like it did when they gave it to her. She was very particular with what the kids did on her bus. There was no writing on the seats, no tearing holes in the seats, things like that. She inspected it and swept it out every day.”
Wheeley was admittedly pleased with the air conditioning.
Following her funeral, Wheeley’s fellow drivers chose to ride in her new bus ahead of the funeral procession to escort her to her final resting place at Macon County Memorial Gardens in Lafayette.
“The bus had become part of mom’s identity,” said Gose. “She enjoyed working, and she enjoyed life.”
