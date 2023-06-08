Kimberly Hale can’t think of a time that working with special needs youth and at-risk teens wasn’t her passion.
“For me, it’s always something that I’ve known was my purpose to do,” Hale said. “I see children that have never spoken speak. I see teens that were on a really bad trajectory get their first job or buy their first home. Seeing the big victories in their lives, I just want to humbly be a part of that.”
Hale opened her clinic, Wellspring LLC, for children with special needs in Macon County three years ago. Over those last three years, the practice has significantly expanded. Because of that growth, Hale purchased the Stonecrest building in Lafayette to be able to serve more of the children on the clinic’s wait list.
The building will also house Exceptional Beginnings, a therapeutic childcare service that will allow children to transition between therapy and childcare without having to leave the building.
“My hope with Stonecrest is that we can have all the therapy services in one building, and a childcare facility and pre-K program in the same building so that children can transition back and forth between their needed therapies and have quality care with providers that understand the child’s unique needs,” Hale said.
That could help alleviate some stress from the parents.
“We have wonderful childcare facilities in Macon County, but many of them are not equipped to manage some of the needs of the children in our community,” Hale said. “I have had several children in my clinic that have gotten kicked out of daycare facilities, or children in situations where they needed to come and go from different therapies, but their parents were working. It was really hard on families to come pick their child up, take them to therapy, and take them back to their childcare facility.”
The pre-K program will be a program open to all children and has a target of having 50% “typically developing children” and 50% children with special needs.
“Research shows that children with special needs benefit from being with their same-age peers,” Hale said. “Same-age peers are the best peer models, so we’re hoping that they can grow and learn together.”
As for the clinic’s current facility, it will transition to house One Small Act.
“One Small Act is a non-profit to help at-risk teens in our community,” Hale said. “Where (the Stonecrest location) is going to be very heavily focused on individuals that have developmental or intellectual disabilities, One Small Act is going to be more focused on teens that have been involved with drug and alcohol use that need life coaching, mental-health counseling, more focused on suicide prevention and awareness.”
