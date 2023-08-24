The 37150 Community Center has been striving to find ways to bring back a spirit of togetherness and sense of community.
Through developing programs and events, the organization has been striving to bring those within the Red Boiling Springs community together again.
The 37150 Community Center chairman, Laura Merlo, says that the community center has been doing all of this without having a physical home headquarters from which it can operate.
That will now change thanks to the community center’s efforts and thanks the generosity of the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs Tn.
“We have purchased the land on which our new home will be,” said Merlo. “Now, we know where we’re gonna go from here on out. We didn’t know whether or not we would be purchasing a building or what. Now, we know, and that’s good because the community could use something new.”
With what leaders see as limited change in the community over recent decades, the 37150 Community Center wants to make changes that are going to inspire and help both the young, and the young at heart.
“The change we want to make happen is to bring back community like it used to be,” said Merlo. “Whether it’s taking a class, having a picnic, or whatever, our goal is to bring people together. Our main focus for the last three years was to find a home. When I took over as chairman this year for 37150, I knew we needed a home, but I also knew that we had been doing things for the community without the home. I wanted to focus more on doing things for the community, (while) knowing that, eventually, the home would come.”
This past April (over spring break), the 37150 Community Center rented out the Lafayette movie theatre in order to give families that normally wouldn’t be able to go see a movie together, an opportunity to do so. These kinds of things are common for the community center to do.
“There are a lot of families that don’t go away for spring break, whether it’s finances or time that can’t be spared,” said Merlo. “We wanted to give back to our community and did that to give families some quality time to just enjoy their time with each other. We try and deem our events for all ages to enjoy, that way it helps to keep family tied together with the activities.”
The 37150 Community Center is excited about the location of their future home.
“The Cole family, who owns the Thomas House, have been amazing,” said Merlo. “They approached us and said, ‘We hear you’re looking to find a place for the community center.’ At first, we thought they were talking about a little place next to where the pool is, and they were like, ‘No we have a lot with a cement pad that used to be a bowling alley.’ They said it was 2.2 acres and wanted to sell us the lot. We informed them that we couldn’t afford a lot of money, and they said, ‘We want you to succeed,’ and they offered the land to us at an extremely reasonable price ... and here we are.”
The Thomas House hosts many events throughout the year and also gives back to the community when possible. Thomas House co-owner Cherry Cole is excited to have the 37150 Community Center coming to the grounds.
“We don’t use the lot, and we knew they were struggling to find a home for the center,” said Cole. “We just thought it would be a good fit. It is near the school, and we know they have big plans for the children of the community. This will be terrific for all the kids in this area. There is really nothing for them to go and do, so we are happy to help out and be a part of something so positive.”
On Saturday, the 37150 Community Center erected the sign on the land that will soon be their home.
