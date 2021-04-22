The Tennessee State Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) held its annual state leadership conference from March 29 through April 1.
This year’s competitive events were conducted virtually to best accommodate all of the Tennessee schools.
Four members of Macon County High School’s chapter received top honors and are eligible to compete in the National Leadership Conference this summer.
Sophomore Jordan West received first place in introduction to financial math.
Sophomore Kaylee Newberry placed first in introduction to information technology.
Senior Clarice Chandler placed first in organizational leadership, and classmate Lucas Johnson received third place in political science.
Additionally, the MCHS chapter received the Club 50 Award.
FBLA is the largest career student business organization in the world. Each year, it helps more than 230,000 members prepare for careers in business.
