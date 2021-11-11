An argument between three women at a Lafayette apartment complex on Nov. 3 led to the arrest of all three in regards to the incident.
On that date, Sgt. Derek Carlisle of the Lafayette Police Department arrived at the Shenandoah Apartments, located at 105 Shenandoah Drive, Lafayette, after a report of a fight in progress at that location. Once the officer arrived, the three parties involved had been separated.
The three had been yelling and swearing at each other during the fight, creating a disturbance to the other residents of the apartment complex.
Those involved in the altercation were Karen Elaine Carr, 58, who lives at the complex; Tammy Jo Wojcik, 53, who also lives in the apartments, and Teresa Lynn Warren, 54, of 401 McCall Ave., Lafayette.
Carlisle spoke to several witnesses, and also reviewed surveillance video footage of the incident that took place in the parking lot. He found that all three women were involved in the incident of arguing, fighting and yelling profanities.
All three women were then charged with assault and disorderly conduct in the matter. All three were arrested and transported to the Macon County Jail. Bond for each of the three women was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
