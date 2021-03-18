MURFREESBORO — Many females prefer gold over silver.
Macon County High School girls basketball players are no exception.
In the program’s fourth shot at gold, the fifth-ranked Tigerettes dominated the fourth quarter to capture their first state championship in girls basketball with a 51-40 win over sixth-ranked Grainger in Saturday afternoon’s Class AA state championship game at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center.
“It means so much to us,” Macon County senior point guard Jalynn Gregory said. “Everybody underestimated us this year, so it just made it a lot better.”
The state title came on the heels of a 2019-20 campaign in which the Tigerettes were atop the state rankings in Class AA for much of the season and with Macon County in the state semifinals when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the state tournament.
“That was our main goal from the start, to bring home the gold ball (the state championship trophy, which is a golden-colored basketball),” Tigerette senior guard Abby Shoulders said. “Last year, we didn’t get to finish the state tournament, and we had a really good chance (to win the state title). This year, we finally got a chance to bring one home. That means so much. All we have is silver balls at home. A lot of people underestimated us this year and didn’t think we would ever get back here, but we did. I’m happy to prove them wrong.”
In its seventh state-tournament appearance (and fifth since 2015), Grainger was playing in its first state championship game.
Macon County was in the state tournament for the fifth consecuctive season, suffering an overtime loss to Upperman in the 2018 state title tilt and reaching the semifinals the past two seasons.
“Last year, we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at them (Macon County)’ … and sophomore year,” Lady Grizzlies’ senior forward Lauren Longmire said. “I can remember being like, ‘Oh, it’s Macon County. They are going to win it all.’ I believe that if that thing kept going (last year’s state tournament) that Macon County was going to win it.
“This year, I felt the same thing, but I kind of had a different mindset. It was, ‘It’s Macon County, but we’re Grainger.’ We can still … we could have won. But we all know how big Macon County is, and they’re been here … and that’s a big deal. But this year, I was confident, and I believed in my team. I thought we could have done it too.”
The title game consisted of extended swings of momentum, but it was the Tigerettes who exerted the final, decisive push.
“There’s nothing like having experience here, because there’s a lot of stuff going on,” Macon County head coach Larry White said. “I didn’t know if we had anything left in the tank, because we had to play tremendously hard (in Friday’s semifinal win over Northview Academy).”
Tigerette senior Taylor Ward added, “It’s been tough (playing three consecutive days), but we’re in good condition. We got a lot of running in. I felt good.”
Shoulders and Gregory repeatedly penetrated to the basket early on, with Shoulders scoring six of her squad’s first eight points to establish a four-point lead.
“It’s hard,” Grainger senior guard Matty Tanner said of guarding Shoulders. “I try to focus on her (jersey) number, but she’s so quick. (No.) 14 (Shoulders) and 10 (Gregory) are so quick and very hard to stay in front of.”
The Lady Grizzlies responded by scoring five consecutive points to surge in front, but Gregory produced the final four points of the opening period as the Tigerettes led 12-9.
“They just attacked us more,” Grainger head coach Rusty Bishop said. “Our length from our guards kind of affects some people (shooting), and I think it bothered them on the perimeter. I don’t think they had a lot of good looks. I think they were 0 of 7 from three-point land in the first half. We did a good job with our perimeter defense, but at times, our defense in the paint wasn’t quite as good.”
However, the Lady Grizzlies erupted for the first 10 points of the second stanza, with juniors Millie Hurst and Audrey Stratton coming off the bench to sink 3-pointers during the surge. That gave Grainger its largest lead (19-12).
Gregory and Shoulders responded offensively as they scored all of Macon County’s first-half points, with Gregory ending the half by reeling off five straight to pull her squad even at 21.
“You saw how good Gregory was,” Bishop said. “She was a part of the Miss Basketball finalists presentation. She’s as good as anybody we’ve played all year. She’s just so difficult to defend, because she can score on all three levels.
“Shoulders is as quick as a cat. We had to change how we guarded ball screens a time or two just to try to keep her out of the paint. She’s so physical. We know her game was to go left and to try to draw contact at the rim. We knew that going in, but we weren’t great at defending it all the time.”
Lady Grizzlies’ senior guard Tori Rutherford made two 3-pointers early in the second half, and Tanner tossed in another one with 58 seconds remaining in the third period to cap a 12-6 run and give her squad a 33-27 lead.
However, the Tigerettes dominated play over the final eight-plus minutes.
Gregory penetrated to the basket seconds later and threw a kick-out pass to Ward for a 3-pointer that fell. Then, Gregory opened the fourth quarter by sinking a 22-footer to tie the contest, and after Shoulders made two free throws, Shoulders penetrated into the lane and kicked the ball out to classmate Saranda Woodson. Woodson tossed in a 3-pointer to complete the 11-0 run and give her squad a 38-33 advantage.
“We talked about it during one of our timeouts, that if we keep doing that that I’d be open for the kick-outs,” Ward — who made two 3-pointers in the third period — said. “Jalynn and Abby did a great job of getting it (to shooters).”
Grainger (35-4) was limited to three made field goals and seven points in the fourth quarter.
“They definitely stepped up their defense,” Rutherford — who scored a team-high 11 points — said. “(Shoulders) was guarding me. She is a great defender, one of the best I’ve ever seen.
“Our offense is pretty good. We just couldn’t get the shots and couldn’t get to the free-throw line.”
The Lady Grizzlies — who entered the championship game on a nine-game winning streak — had only been held below 40 three times this season, winning two of those three games.
“Our defense today was unbelievable,” White said.
Grainger pulled back to within two points when Tanner made a 3-pointer with 5:21 remaining, but Macon County made 11 of 14 free throws over the final five minutes to seal the win.
The Tigerettes 21 of 24 at the free-throw line, and in the three state-tournament games, Macon County was 63 of 69 at the charity stripe.
Gregory — the tournament’s most valuable player — finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Shoulders provided 15 points, making 5 of 9 field-goal attempts and all five of her free throws.
Gregory was joined on the all-tournament team by Ward and Woodson, in addition to Longmire, Rutherford, Tanner and Lady Grizzlies’ junior Alia Maloney.
With Saturday’s win, the Tigerette seniors — consisting of Gregory, Shoulders, Ward, Woodson and Emily Ashburn — broke the school record for career wins (118), eclipsing the 2020 senior class by one victory.
Macon County previously finished as the state runner-up in 2011 (suffering a 48-37 loss to McMinn Central), 2013 (a 52-49 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy) and 2018 (a 64-62 loss to Upperman in overtime).
