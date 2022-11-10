The Tiger football team traveled to Red Bank on Friday night to take on the Lions in the first round of the class 4A TSSAA state playoffs. The Tigers, competing in postseason play for the seventh consecutive season, was the three seed in their region while the Lions were the two seed in their region.

Tiger head coach Kyle Shoulders said, “I’m proud of these guys and these seniors. They proved a lot of people wrong this year,” after the Tigers 21-14 loss to end their season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.