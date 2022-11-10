The Tiger football team traveled to Red Bank on Friday night to take on the Lions in the first round of the class 4A TSSAA state playoffs. The Tigers, competing in postseason play for the seventh consecutive season, was the three seed in their region while the Lions were the two seed in their region.
Tiger head coach Kyle Shoulders said, “I’m proud of these guys and these seniors. They proved a lot of people wrong this year,” after the Tigers 21-14 loss to end their season.
The Tigers started their first possession with the ball from their own 20 yard line. After gaining a first down on their second play, there wasn’t much going for the Tigers and they were forced to punt.
After the punt, the Lions took over from their own 18 yard line. After a couple of big plays, Lion quarterback Eric Hill found teammate Daune Morris for an 8-yard touchdown. Malachi Stephensen’s PAT extends the Lion lead to 7-0 with 2:51 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers started their next drive again from their own 20 yard line. After picking up a first down, senior quarterback Kyle Shockley found classmate Hayden Wix for a gain of 50, setting the Tigers up first and 10 from the Lion 15 yard line. Four plays later, Mr. Football semifinalist Gabe Borders punched it in from a yard out. Senior kicker Bryson Higgins’ PAT evened the score at 7 a piece with 9:57 left to play in the first half.
The Tiger defense forced a three-and-out, but on their next drive they turned it over on downs, giving the Lions possession from their own 49 yard line and on the first play of the drive, Lion running back AD Crutcher goes the distance for the 51-yard touchdown. Stephensen’s PAT extends the Lion lead to 14-7 with 5:20 left until halftime.
On the first play of the next Tigers possession, the Lion defense forced a fumble and recovered it on the Tiger 26 yard line. The Tiger defender held, not giving up a first down. The Lions attempt a 35-yard field goal attempt but the kick is left short, keeping the score at 14-7.
The Tigers started their next drive from their own 20 where they are forced to punt on a three-and-out series. The punt goes out of bounds giving the Lions possession from the Tiger 39-yard line with a little over a minute to go until half. The Tiger defense bends but does not break, allowing the Lions to get inside the red zone. On the last play before the half, Hill looked to the end zone but Shockley jumps the route and intercepts the pass. He is tackled as time expired in the first half.
On the Lions first drive of the second half, the Tiger defense forced a three-and-out, but on the first play of the Tigers drive they fumbled again, giving possession back to the Lions starting at the Tiger 28 yard line. The Tiger defense forced the Lions to go for it on fourth down, where Hill is pushed out of the pocket and scrambled 27 yards for the Lion touchdown. Stephensen’s PAT make your the 21-7 with 6:36 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers start their next drive from their own 20. After gaining a first down, Coach Shoulders decided to go for it on fourth down and Shockley’s pass is picked off and returned back to the Tiger 40 yard line. The Lions chew off a bunch of the second half clock before turning the ball over on downs at the Tiger 8 yard line.
The Tigers are able to pick up a couple of first downs on their next drive, however the Lions get in the backfield on fourth down to force yet another turnover on downs, regaining possession at the Tiger 31 yard line.
On this drive, the Lions went backwards for a total of 14 yards before punting back to the Tigers. The Tigers started their drive from their own 12 yard line. Shockley’s arm, with the help of a few Lion penalties, gets the Tigers into Lion territory. After eight plays, Shockley found Borders, who weaved his way around a few would-be tacklers and went 33 yards to the house. Higgins’ PAT narrows the Tiger deficit to 21-14 with 1:14 remaining. With only one timeout, the Tigers last hope is an onside kick. The kick is fielded by the Lions at their own 46 yard line and a Tiger penalty moves the Lions up to the Tiger 39 where they’re able to kneel out the rest of the game clock, ending the Tigers season with a 21-14 loss on the road.
“These seniors have done so much for this program and they will surely be missed,” said Shoulders.
The Tigers finish with an 8-3 record, giving Shoulders back-to-back 8-win seasons.
“I can put these guys in positions to make plays,” said Shoulders, “but they are the ones executing on Friday nights. They deserve all the credit.”
