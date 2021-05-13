The Macon County High School senior boys soccer players were thankful to have the opportunity to play one final home match … well, most of a final home match.
It ended abruptly but with the Tigers on top, capturing a 2-0 win over visiting Westmoreland last Thursday evening.
“It’s always a good time to play your last senior (home) match,” Macon County senior forward Brandon Nunez said. “It’s a blessing to have it, that it didn’t get rained out.”
Nunez scored early in the second half, and minutes later, the match was initially suspended due to inclement weather. Shortly thereafter, with the two teams and their fans waiting in the nearby indoor practice facility, it was determined that the match wouldn’t resume.
“It was good to see Brandon get a goal tonight,” Tiger head coach Josh Higgins said. “It was his last home game. That’s great.”
The match ended less than four minutes into the second half.
“Obviously, we’re a better second-half team than we are a first-half team,” Higgins said. “For some reason, we are slow to start.”
The contest remained scoreless for more than 23 minutes.
“They were constantly playing long ball (in attempt to attack Macon County’s defensive back line),” Higgins said. “We had to make an adjustment.”
Tiger junior Bonifacio Agudo Hernandez converted on a shot on goal with 12:51 remaining in the first half, propelling a diagonal shot from approximately 15 yards out on the left side off of the inside of the right post. The ball glanced off of the post and into the goal.
“It takes patience,” Nunez said. “You get the opportunities. You make the plays, but you’re not always going to find the back of the net. You just have to be patient. It comes when it comes.”
Then, in the early stages of the second half, Hernandez slipped a pass over to Nunez, who was in front of the left post. Hernandez one-touched a left-footed chip shot over Eagle freshman goalkeeper Eli Newall and into the net.
Both of the Macon County wins this season were against Westmoreland.
The two teams played in Lafayette earlier this season as well, with the Tigers claiming a 4-1 victory on April 10.
“We were looking forward to this,” Nunez said. “Since we already played them the first time, we figured we could do it again.”
Macon County — which had senior goalkeeper Salvador Paredes back in action last Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks (missing multiple matches due to concussion-related protocol) — snapped a six-game losing skid with last Thursday’s win.
- However, the sixth-seeded Tigers ended their season with a 2-0 loss to No. 3 seed Greenbrier in a District 9-AA Tournament quarterfinal match played on Friday evening at Dick Strong Memorial Field.
The two teams played in Greenbrier on April 12 as well, with the Bobcats capturing a 6-1 win.
In the rematch, Greenbrier didn’t score until the final 10 minutes of play.
The Bobcats advanced to face second-seeded White House in the semifinal round.
Macon County ended its season with a 2-11 record and loses three seniors — Nunez, Paredes and Freed-Hardeman University signee Erick Osorio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.