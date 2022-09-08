The Macon County Times won numerous awards in the Tennessee Press Association Newspaper Contest, with three first-place awards, three second-place awards and one third-place.
The winners and categories:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Macon County Times won numerous awards in the Tennessee Press Association Newspaper Contest, with three first-place awards, three second-place awards and one third-place.
The winners and categories:
Best Education Reporting
1. The Tri-City Reporter
2. Macon County Times
3. Portland Sun
4. Carthage Courier
5. Herald & Tribune
Best Business Coverage
1. Brownsville Press
2. The Erwin Record
3. Portland Sun
4. Carthage Courier
5. The Dunlap Tribune
Best Sports Coverage
1. Macon County Times
2. The Erwin Record
3. Herald & Tribune
4. Carthage Courier
5. Carroll County News-Leader
Best Sports Writing
1. Macon County Times
2. Herald & Tribune
3. The Erwin Record
4. Carthage Courier
5. Carroll County News-Leader
Best Sports Photograph
1. Chester County Independent
2. Brownsville Press
3. Carthage Courier
4. The Gazette
5. Manchester Times
Make-Up and Appearance
1. Carroll County News-Leader
2. Portland Sun
3. Brownsville Press
4. The Humboldt Chronicle
5. Macon County Times
Best Special Issue or Section
1. McNairy County News
2. Herald & Tribune
3. Lewis County Herald
4. Macon County Times
5. The Erwin Record
Local Features
1. Macon County Times
2. Herald & Tribune
3. Carroll County News-Leader
4. Carthage Courier
5. Brownsville Press
Best Single Feature
1. Herald & Tribune
2. Macon County Times
3. The Erwin Record
4. Brownsville Press
5. The Gazette
Best Feature Photograph
1. The Gazette
2. New Tri State Defender
3. Carthage Courier
4. Lewis County Herald
5. McNairy County News
Best Personal Column
1. New Tri State Defender
2. Herald & Tribune
3. Herald & Tribune
4. New Tri State Defender
5. The Gazette
Best Personal Humor Column
1. Brownsville Press
2. The Erwin Record
3. Carthage Courier
4. Carroll County News-Leader
5. The Gazette
Headline Writing
1. The Humboldt Chronicle
2. Carthage Courier
3. Brownsville Press
Editorials
Meeman winner
1. Brownsville Press
2. Carroll County News-Leader
3. The Erwin Record
4. The Gazette
5. The Tri-City Reporter
Best Single Editorial
Meeman winner
1. The Erwin Record
2. Carroll County News-Leader
3. Macon County Times
4. Brownsville Press
5. The Gazette Public Service
Best Breaking News Coverage
1. Carthage Courier
2. Carthage Courier
3. Carroll County News-Leader
4. Brownsville Press
5. Portland Sun
Best News Photograph
1. New Tri State Defender
2. Chester County Independent
3. The Tri-City Reporter
4. Carthage Courier
5. Herald & Tribune
Best News Reporting
1. Brownsville Press
2. Herald & Tribune
3. New Tri State Defender
4. Brownsville Press
5. Herald & Tribune
Investigative Reporting
1. Manchester Times
2. Brownsville Press
3. Brownsville Press
Coronavirus News Coverage
1. The Bledsonian-Banner
2. Macon County Times
3. Carroll County News-Leader
4. Brownsville Press
Coronavirus Features Coverage
1. New Tri State Defender
2. Carthage Courier
3. McNairy County News
4. Carroll County News-Leader
— Staff report
- Staff report
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.