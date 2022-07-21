The Emmanuel House, a transitional living facility for women, is preparing to open in Lafayette.
The nonprofit organization will have a facility that in the past was used as a parsonage for Lafayette United Methodist Church on Bratton Avenue.
Case manager Taylor Malone is administering the opening for Emmanuel House, which has been operating a location in Carthage for the past few years.
“We are a rehab facility for women who are coming out of incarceration and have nowhere to go, and what sets us apart from other places is we help teach them life skills,” Malone said. “When they come to us, we help them find employment and so they become working citizens, they pay rent, they learn how to do all the things they need to do to break the cycle. Most of them have never done it on their own. We actually have some who have never had an actual job.”
The location needs furniture, the last hurdle to its opening, which is expected in August.
The organization screens its applicants thoroughly, Malone said. There is a screening committee of six people off different backgrounds and skill sets, she said. The process of choosing applicants for the facility is more important than usual, Malone said, because Emmanuel House allows children, “so we want to be very safe in that aspect,” she said.
“It’s a program. You have to put in the work,” she said “You don’t just come there and sleep. You have to follow rules. They have to go to one church service every week. We are faith-based. They have to attend three recovery meetings every week, but we give them the choice of whatever church they want or whatever meeting they want. We leave that up to them.”
Those who are not accepted into Emmanuel House get guidance to “give them other places to try,” Malone said, “because we want everyone to get better, even if it’s not with us.”
The Carthage location has 10 women and four children. In the Lafayette location, Emmanuel House is looking to house six to eight women, a number which could be adjusted depending on the number of children, if any, who would accompany the applicants.
There is already a waiting list to get into the Lafayette Emmanuel House location, which Malone said is looking for donations of beds, dressers — “all the stuff to make a house livable,” she said.
“We’re very excited to be here,” Malone said “We’ve seen a lot come through. We have a lot of success stories, we have some not-so-successful stories, but we’re planting seeds.”
To donate to Emmanuel House, call 615-939-0926.
“It’s amazing how the community down there (in Carthage) really rallies around them, because all it takes is sitting with some of them and just having a conversation,” Malone said. “Some of them never stood a chance after hearing their stories. We had one who lived in jail with her family. Her parents and her sister, it’s been generation and generation of addiction, and she didn’t know any better.”
