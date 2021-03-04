Though she’s not a doctor, Kim Evans makes house calls.
“They love it,” Evans said. “They don’t have to get out of their home. I’m usually out in 30 minutes or less.”
Evans has maintained her license since the 1980s.
“I have always been a helper,” Evans said. “I think that’s what we’re here for. We need to help each other.”
She helps people to feel better … by using a pair of scissors or clippers.
“I was a wannabe all my life,” Evans — an area cosmetologist — said. “My granny babysitted … and every kid had a haircut before they left whether they wanted it or not.”
Evans started her career as a hairdresser in 1989. In fact, she opened up her first shop — Hairadise — with co-owner Melonie King in Red Boiling Springs later that year.
“I took cosmetology as a junior (at Red Boiling Springs High School),” Evans said. “I shampooed (clients in a salon) for four years while in high school.”
Evans later worked in salons in both Gallatin and Hendersonville before resurfacing in Macon County.
She actually operated her own shop — Bethany Hair Studio — in her home from 1999-2004.
“I really enjoy it,” Evans said. “I’m a talker. I’m a big history buff. I love to tell people about our county, the hotels in Red Boiling Springs.”
Then, she was working at Smart Styles, which is located in the Lafayette Walmart, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March.
“They shut us down the second week of March,” Evans said. “We didn’t know what we were going to do. We started back in May. Business was down. Trying to do hair with a mask … I couldn’t breathe … I just couldn’t handle it. I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’ My money was cut in half, and tips were down.
“I was at home praying about it and came up with this. I put it on Facebook and asked what they thought about it. They said, ‘Do it.’ My dad said, ‘I think you’ve got something there. Do it.’ ”
So, Evans did it … she left Smart Styles last June to start Traveling Haircuts by Kim.
“This summer, we started out doing it in a patio,” Evans said. “I got calls from people wanting to do it on a porch or a patio. We went with that.
“In the fall, pople said, ‘It’s chilly. Would you do it in the kitchen?’ ”
So, in the past few months, Evans has cut hair in bathrooms and kitchens mostly, though occasionally in a living room as well.
“I keep it just haircuts,” Evans said. “Because I’m a breast-cancer survivor of 13 years, I don’t want to do chemicals.”
Her battle with breast cancer began in 2008.
“That brought me to my knees,” Evans said. “I was out of it (cosmetology) for almost 10 years. I never let me license go. I always did things on the side for friends and neighbors.”
The cancer has been in remission for 13 years, and she started working at Smart Styles in 2017.
“The majority of the folks are elderly folks who are handicapped who can’t get around or don’t want to get around,” Evans said. “I have some kids too. I have quiet clippers for kids with Autism. I try to meet their needs.”
When she first began going into homes to cut hair last summer, many of her clients were resorting to receiving cuts in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was quite a few out there, especially for folks with a compromised immune system,” Evans said. “That was the ones I was hearing from the most. That was most of the calls, those who didn’t want to come in (to a salon).”
Having operated out of her own home in addition to having cut hair in nursing homes and on the loading dock of assisted-living facilities, the dynamic of working in remote locations was not overly foreign for Evans.
“The people are sometimes lonesome,” Evans said. “They love to have someone come in and talk with them. It’s been a blessing. Older folks have a lot to tell you with their expeirences. I’ve struck up some good friendships with these people. We’re buddies.
“I call it a family hair-care situation.”
Evans attempts to operate within a 40-mile radius of Macon County, sometimes venturing into Clay County, Sumner County and Putnam County with her travels.
“I would love to see this grow and me be able to hire another hairdresser, to say, ‘Hey, do you want to do these people,’ ” Evans said. “I do hope it goes on.”
Interest has progressively increased, and Evans is hoping that trend continues.
“From June to December, I made $1,500,” Evans said. “I hope to double or triple that. It helped me with all the snow and ice (recently). People were calling in.
“Facebook has been great. I put out fliers, and I just depend on word of mouth.”
On an a normal day at Smart Styles, Evans would give approximately 15 haircuts. A normal day now consists of traveling to four or five homes for cuts.
The 53-year-old Evans works four or five days per week, leaving time to work in her garden and time to spend with her grandchildren.
Though not all haircuts result in the same amount of compensation, Evans says that she averages approximately $20 per cut.
“I prayed about it a lot,” Evans said. “Then, it came to me … just accept tips. I don’t set prices. That steers people off.
“It always comes back to me though. I just believe that.”
