Tri-County Electric will host its annual membership meeting on Thursday at Westmoreland High School, located at 4300 Hawkins Drive in Westmoreland.
Doors will open for registration at 5:30 p.m., and the business meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Tri-County Electric members will be eligible for a $100 cash drawing and additional prizes, including a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. In addition, two students will receive iPads and a technology grant for the school that he/she attends.
Only Tri-County Electric members are eligible for prizes.
Each registered member will also receive an attendance gift, and children will receive a T-shirt.
For more information, call Hope Green at 1-800-369-2111, ext. 123.
