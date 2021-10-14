Weather permitting, power will be interrupted to all areas served from the Lafayette Pleasant Hill substation (formerly Lafayette Primary substation) beginning at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
The Lafayette Pleasant Hill substation feeds three substations: Lafayette, East Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs. Most of Macon County, excluding the western portion of the county, will be affected including Lafayette, Red Boiling Springs, Hermitage Springs, Highway 10 South, Scottsville Road, Galen Road, Carthage Road, Gamaliel Road and Highway 52 West. TVA has requested the outage to upgrade their equipment in the substation.
Power is expected to be restored to all areas by 4 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Although this is a TVA scheduled outage, please accept our apology for any inconvenience caused by this interruption of power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.