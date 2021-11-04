Halloween was this past weekend, and on Saturday, merchants on the square in Lafayette joined together to hand out candy and dress up in costumes.
The weather did not want to cooperate, but the trick-or-treaters were still out in force, satisfying their sweet tooth and dressing up for lots of fun.
The event was organized by the downtown merchants in Lafayette. The merchant wish to thank everyone to took part in the downtown event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.