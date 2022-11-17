The flu is rampant in Macon County, according to local health officials and others, but the so-called “triple threat” of that illness, covid and RSV has not hit locally. However, absenteeism has been running high in Macon County Schools, and new Director Shawn Carter said if it gets much worse he will cancel classes.

The numbers of respiratory cases rose last week, both at the emergency room, as well as attendance in the schools. Carter noted the numbers fluctuated throughout the week with absenteeism rates of 10% to 12%. At the beginning of the week, there were more teachers and staff absent than students. By the end of the week, those numbers shifted to more students being absent.

