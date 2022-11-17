The flu is rampant in Macon County, according to local health officials and others, but the so-called “triple threat” of that illness, covid and RSV has not hit locally. However, absenteeism has been running high in Macon County Schools, and new Director Shawn Carter said if it gets much worse he will cancel classes.
The numbers of respiratory cases rose last week, both at the emergency room, as well as attendance in the schools. Carter noted the numbers fluctuated throughout the week with absenteeism rates of 10% to 12%. At the beginning of the week, there were more teachers and staff absent than students. By the end of the week, those numbers shifted to more students being absent.
Macon Community Hospital’s Chaunel Presley, a nurse practitioner, said “We are seeing the flu in our emergency room, and it seems to be quite contagious among family members.”
The hospital has had 45 positive flu cases, and four positive COVID-19 cases recently. Presley said, “we are not seeing all three simultaneously at the hospital,” referring to RSV.
“The flu and covid vaccines, as well as boosters, are readily available for all ages,” Presley said. “I encourage the public to consider the vaccines with their health care provider.”
Suzanne West was leaving a local pharmacy recently with prescriptions and juice for her children.
“We had a joint appointment for all three of us,” West said. “Me with allergies, thankfully, but the kids have the flu. Now it’s time to go home and put these two down for a nap. I could use one too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.