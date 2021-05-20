After submitting a 4-H citizenship portfolio and participating in a virtual interview highlighting involvement in project work within school, 4-H club, and community, Delaney Turner was announced as the state winner in Senior Level I Citizenship Project.
She will receive the Tennessee 4-H Foundation Horizon Award, an opportunity for a $500 college scholarship if she attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville or the University of Tennessee at Martin, and an engraved silver bowl presented in memory of Leula Lee.
— Submitted
