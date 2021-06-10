Delaney Turner is serving as the current Macon County 4-H June Dairy Month chairperson.
Turner is attempting to promote the dairy industry due to the decline in the industry.
Turner has attended the Dairy Month Kickoff Luncheon, been interviewed by Farm Bureau about her plans for the month, met with Macon County Mayor Steve Jones to sign proclamation to declare June as National Dairy Month for Macon County, and has spoken on WLCT Radio.
Turner also attended the Clay County Fair last week to participate in the farmer for a day event with her dairy display and supplies. Her display is currently set up at Tractor Supply Company in Lafayette until Monday.
Turner’s Facebook page will share more information about the dairy industry throughout the month, and she is available to speak at area events throughout the remainder of June, with appointments to be booked by contacting the Macon County Extension Office.
— Submitted
