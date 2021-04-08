The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), in partnership with Tri-County Electric Cooperation and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Macon County High School, Red Boiling Springs High and Macon County Junior High School $2,500 for a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education project.
The grant award is a part of $800,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across the seven-state territory that TVA services.
“By 2026, Tennessee is projected to need 29,850 STEM employees, which is a 21.6% increase from 2016,” Macon County Academic Career Coach Marla Davis said. “Our hope is that by sparking curiosity in students early that they will enroll in high-school course work that will prepare them for one of these projected STEM careers”.
Across the valley, educators submitted projects, both large and small, to further their STEM-education initiatives in the classroom.
The project that Macon County Schools submitted will purchase equipment that will be used to create website content and video focused up STEM career and programs of study. The content and videos will be used to provide more exposure for STEM career options to support students in finding a path to a STEM career.
“This year almost 700 applications were received, and of that, 197 grants were awarded, one of which went to Macon County Schools” TVA Program Manager Tim Hughes said.
The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up of to $5,000, and preference was given to grant applications that explored the TVA primary areas of focus, which include: environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem solving, as well as pandemic-related projects.
Schools that receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“Despite the new challenges (Tennessee) Valley teachers faced in 2020, they are still focused on providing the best STEM education possible and have adjusted to new ways of teaching,” TVA Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar said. “I am proud of the partnerships we have built with these amazing educators across the Tennessee Valley over the past few years and are pleased to be able to provide some support through this program. Through the grants awarded this year, over 72,000 students will be directly impacted across the Valley.”
A full list of the grant recipients can be found at www.tvastem.com.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven Southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.
