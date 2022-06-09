Kayla Day of Lafayette had done work as a television extra before on the TV show “Nashville,” so she had contacts online in the TV and movie industry. When she saw a casting call for golfers via a director online, she thought of her cousin, Mattie Goad.
Mattie will be a sophomore at Macon County High School and plays on the golf team. The movie being filmed, “Always a Winner,” is a Christian-themed movie about a girls’ golf team, so Day thought it was a perfect match.
Portions of the movie were filmed at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course in Franklin, Ky., last week.
“Actually, I am friends on Facebook with the director (Dave Christiano), and I saw the casting call when he was looking for freshmen- and sophomore-age girls that knew how to play golf, and I thought, ‘perfect. I have your girl,’ Day said. “I contacted my cousin, it’s her daughter (Mattie) that got the part, and told her about it. She volunteered her for it.
“She’s an incredible golfer, especially at her age,” Day said. “I told her, ‘Mattie, this will be great for your Instagram,’ where she frequently posts golf videos. “I had done some extra work on “Nashville” a few years ago. So I had kind of been around it before. And I thought that would be really cool for her to see and be a part of it doing something she enjoys.”
Mattie said she enjoyed the work on the film, in which she will be in three scenes.
“It went pretty well. There was a lot of waiting and having to redo a lot of the scenes, but it was a lot of fun,” she said.
Day was in the film as well, it turned out, as an extra. Christiano approached Day as she was watching a scene being filmed.
“I wasn’t meaning to be in the movie, but I kind of got pushed into it,” Day said. “Dave said ‘you look golfy, can you go stand over here?’ I just happened to be there.”
The movie is scheduled to be released in April. It will be premiered in Bowling Green, Ky., and in Nashville and various other cities across the country. The movie will be released on DVD, Blue Ray and streaming services.
