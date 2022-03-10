Volunteer Tennessee recently recognized two local Macon County residents at The 14th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards.
Barbara Stanley was selected as the Macon County adult honoree and Trinity Nash received the youth honoree award, in recognition of their efforts to improve their community through service.
Stanley is the founding chairperson of Dream Makers, an organization formed in 2017. Dream Makers makes and provides free beanies of familiar Disney and other princess characters for children with hair loss, usually due to cancer. To date, Dream Makers has made approximately 1,200 crocheted beanies for children in Macon County and northern middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. They have also provided beanies to Vanderbilt and Centennial Hospitals in Nashville and to Dallas Children’s Hospital in Texas, with the dream of providing their beanies to every hospital in Tennessee that has pediatric oncology.
Nash, a member of Macon County 4-H Club, began working with the 4-H Mask of Love Project, organizing a fabric drive and making masks for healthcare workers. Trinity has donated over 1,500 masks through this project. Trinity next created the Bears of Hope Project, making bears out clothes and other fabric. She used the proceeds from her bears to make bears to donate to children in the hospital or with special needs. Trinity has also made memory pillows for sick children and plans to make these for residents of nursing homes in Macon County.
Stanley and Nash were celebrated along with 113 individual honorees from 66 counties, three businesses, and three nonprofits during a recognition ceremony at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs in Franklin, on Feb. 13.
“Each year, 1.6 million Tennessee volunteers give more than 137 million hours of service, contributing the equivalent of $3.3 billion to Tennessee’s economy. By giving of their time and talents to fulfill needs that would otherwise go unmet, Barbara and Trinity embody the spirit of giving,” said Volunteer Tennessee Executive Director, Jim Snell.
The Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards is an annual recognition program coordinated by Volunteer Tennessee to honor volunteers across the state. One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating counties to receive this prestigious award. Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.
NewsChannel5 weekend anchor, Jennifer Kraus, served as emcee for the event and Miss Tennessee Volunteer Amelia Collins was the guest speaker. A recording of the ceremony is available at www.volunteertennessee.net.
Volunteer Tennessee is the 25-member, bipartisan citizen board appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.
