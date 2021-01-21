A Lafayette man and a Bethpage man were hospitalized following a four-vehicle crash last Friday.
The accident occurred on Highway 52 — near the intersection with Old Highway 52 — in the western portion of Macon County at 6:05 a.m.
A 1995 Dodge Ram truck, driven by Lafayette 23-year-old Justin Dixon, was traveling west on Highway 52 and crossed the double-yellow line, striking a 2021 Toyota Tundra driven by Bethpage 32-year-old Edgar Mancilla.
Mancilla’s truck came to rest in the eastbound lane.
Portland 25-year-old Brianna Johnson was driving a 2002 Toyota 4Runner with two passengers and traveling east. She swerved to the left to avoid striking Mancilla’s truck. When Johnson’s 4Runner went into the oncoming lane of travel, a 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by Lafayette 27-year-old Jacob Brawner struck Johnson’s 4Runner.
Both of those vehicles — along with Dixon’s truck — came to rest off of the roadway.
Both Dixon and Mancilla sustained injuries and were transported by emergency-medical services (EMS) to the hospital.
An investigation regarding the cause of the accident was ongoing at press time.
