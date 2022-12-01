DEARBORN, Mich. — Two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include one who was reported missing days earlier, authorities said Monday.

Detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee, and a woman found in the trunk of the car as Eleni Kassa, 31, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Michigan State Police said in a series of tweets Monday evening.

