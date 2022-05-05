A report of a 7-year-old boy walking on Scottsville Road on April 18 led to the arrest of a Lafayette man who was reportedly keeping an eye on the child for a neighbor.
Macon County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Gann was dispatched to the area of 3206 Scottsville Road on April 18 around 1 p.m., after a call by a concerned citizen was placed to police authorities about a child. The caller told the officer the boy, 7, was in the middle of the street, and that they were able to get the child out of the road but were unable to catch him.
Arriving at the scene, the caller advised they had seen the child run into the field behind Lot 2 of the mobile home park. After speaking to residents of Lot 2, who believed the child may have come from Lot 37, Gann, along with other deputies, went to Lot 37 to see if the child was there. After knocking on the door several times, Diana Gass came to the door and stated that her children were not with her because she was taking a nap and her neighbor, Paul Perdue, 36, was watching her children for her at Lot 30.
Gann then spoke with Perdue. When he opened the front door for the authorities, the deputies reported smelling a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from Perdue and his residence.
When asked where the middle child was, he said the child was back inside the residence, and that he did know the child had run outside, according to the report.
It was discovered that Paul was also in charge of watching a 13-year-old female, a 7-year-old male, and a 15-month-old male. He told police that the 13-year-old had gone outside to go back to Gass’ house to get some food for the 15-month-old, and when she went outside, the 7-year-old ran out.
When the 13-year-old came back to the residence, Paul sent the girl back outside to look for the 7-year-old. Perdue told police he had tried to call the mother but was unable to reach her. While Paul was inside the residence, the 7-year-old had run approximately a quarter-mile from the trailer and was in the roadway during a busy traffic time of day.
Gann reported: “It was very clear that he was under the influence. Paul had slow speech and seemed to take long periods to answer simple questions.”
When asked about the marijuana smell, Perdue stated that he had some in his room and that he had smoked marijuana just before watching the children.
According to the report, Paul then walked to his bedroom and showed Deputies a baggie containing 1.45 grams of a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, and a red pipe with residue inside. This was also the same room where Paul was keeping the 15-month-old.
Diana told police she knew Paul smoked marijuana frequently, but did not know he had smoked just before watching the children.
“Due to the totality of the circumstances,” Gann said, “I do believe Paul knowingly neglected the 7-year-old, to adversely affect the child’s health and welfare, and I placed him under arrest for child abuse and child neglect or endangerment, simple possession schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.”
Perdue was transported to the Macon County Jail and released to correctional staff. His bond is set at $20,000. A court date is set for May 25.
