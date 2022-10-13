Trick or treat? Senior Front Porch Living chose trick.
During a sit-down around a table, several residents began to talk about Halloween, and the act of rolling — toilet papering houses — came up.
It wasn’t long before residents were at Dollar Tree buying the goods to make Portland Mayor Mike Callis a victim.
“We were sitting around the table and rolling yards came up, and we had three residents who said they’ve never been,” Senior Front Porch Living owner Angela Bell said.
The culprits, one of which was Dorothy Sullivan, said the prank was a go.
This is not an ordinary senior living facility. It has taken its residents on adventures beyond what one would traditionally expect from such a business, most notably a hot-air balloon ride this summer.
“We went to Dollar Tree and loaded up on toilet paper, and the next night we went over while they were at church,” Bell said.
The senior crew “knew that they were going to be at church at about 7, so about 7 o’clock we went over,” Bell said. “Judy Wix was one of the ones that said she had never rolled before, but you would not know that the way she rolled the yard.”
The mayor was contacted beforehand, and he was OK with it. “He asked us not to do the trees, so we did nothing to that,” Bell said. “We did all the bushes in the front. As Judy was putting the toilet paper down, Deborah (Briley) was going behind her picking it up because she said it didn’t belong there.”
Conscience had a role in the roll.
“When we got back, Dorothy was worried to death that police were coming to arrest us, because we just rolled the mayor’s house, and you just don’t do that,” Bell said. “She stayed up to about 10:30. She was watching the door to see if the blue lights were coming.”
Bell called Callis, and he said police would be on their way the next morning. “They did that the next day,” Bell said. “She (Sullivan) told him the story that she rehearsed, that she stayed in the car and didn’t do anything wrong. So therefore she shouldn’t get in trouble. She stuck to that story to the very end. But she still got handcuffed, and then Miss Peggy (Poland). She told the officer exactly what we did, where we went to buy toilet paper ... .”
Sang like a canary.
It was all in fun, and all cooperated to give the senior residents some joy.
The facility has six live-in residents, and “we’re actually full at the moment. We actually have a waiting list ... which is great,” Bell said. “I have said it before. I wish that we weren’t the exception. I wish we were the norm” in providing fun opportunities for residents.
“I wish I could open a hundred more,” she said. “I enjoy what I do. I eat, sleep and breathe this place. They are my family for sure. We try to do something big once a month, and we do smaller things the rest of the month.”
