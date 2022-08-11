COOKEVILLE — U.S. Rep. John Rose on Aug. 4 won the Republican Primary Election for Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District.
“I am honored to receive the Republican nomination to continue representing Tennessee’s 6th District in Congress,” Rose said. “It is the honor of my lifetime to represent the needs of the people of District 6, and I will continue to proudly bring our Tennessee values to Washington.
