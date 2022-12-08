KNOXVILLE — A team of researchers from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is launching a study to improve price discovery and market transparency in hay markets. These improvements will help create a more efficient market and provide valuable information that benefits buyers and sellers of hay.

While hay constitutes a major feed source for many livestock operations, market values for hay have rarely been studied. Existing research focuses on hay auctions; however, most hay produced in the U.S. is not marketed through auctions. Rather it is grown and fed on the same farm or is sold through private transactions, which means no publicly available transaction information is recorded.

