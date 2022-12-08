KNOXVILLE — University of Tennessee Extension is recognizing the importance and value of its family and consumer sciences program and agents on Friday, December 2 during National Family and Consumer Sciences Day.

“In Tennessee, UT Extension family and consumer sciences agents reach more than half a million citizens each year with an economic impact of $243,623,468 in 2021,” said Janet Fox, assistant dean of UT Extension. “We provide individuals, families and communities with the tools needed to elevate their quality of life through research-based information and instruction.”

