Many individuals have long sought or hoped for more activities in the area.
K.J. Kitchens is one such individual, who had an idea and built that idea into a reality.
Now, less than a year later, he’s having to quickly make some modifications to his creation.
“I got the idea for the (disc golf) course back in 2021,” said Kitchens. “I looked at the park (Key Park) a few times and spoke with a few people in the city government about maybe building a course there. I was told that someone else had the idea for a course a few years back but couldn’t get the funding for it, so it kind of just died out.”
Kitchens didn’t let that stop him from seeing his dream come to fruition.
“First, I had to figure out a way to get funding for the course,” said Kitchens. “I met with the city council. I figured that was a good place to start. I wasn’t sure if they had funds or grants for this type of thing, but I wanted to start there just to see what my options were. The council liked the idea, but they weren’t sure where I would get the funding. I thought of the idea of getting sponsorships in exchange for advertising. The city council did in fact sponsor one of the nine holes that night.”
The holes consist of a permanent concrete pad (tee pad), championship-level baskets (goals) and the materials for the signs, which include the names of the sponsors. Each hole cost approximately $1,000 to build.
“I did all of this through the Lafayette Lions/Lioness club to have a fiscal agent for running the funds through as a service project, and they sponsored a hole as well,” said Kitchens. “So, when the money from the businesses was all collected, I ordered the baskets, got a local guy to come pour the concrete for the tee pads, and once they were all poured and set, I began installing the baskets.”
Kitchens installed all the baskets, set the posts for the signs using 4-by-4 posts, and screwed the signs on to the posts.
“I spent a lot of time and hard work doing this,” said Kitchens “Several days and hours went into this. It still wouldn’t have been at all possible without the community and the businesses that supported the course.”
The course had it’s first tournament in June during Hillbilly Days.
“It was great,” said Kitchens. “We even had a professional player, who is sponsored by Dynamic Discs, which is one of the main producers of quality discs. It was really cool having a professional at our very first tournament.”
However, less than a month after opening the course, there were a couple acts of vandalism.
“It was a bit disappointing to see ... I won’t lie,” said Kitchens. “I knew these things were a possibility, but I didn’t expect to see it so soon. The first time my mom contacted me and told me that two of the signs were ripped off the posts and then, later, a third was ripped off its post. We found two. The other was never found.”
Each sign cost $94, and all have been put back or replaced.
Kitchens said that he was contacted by numerous people that wanted to help replace the signs, and the outpouring of support was appreciated.
The course was a labor of love and determination and even carries another essence of personality as it is named after the Kitchens’ son, Ezra.
Ezra’s Place is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.