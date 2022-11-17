An increase in auto-inflammatory diseases, skin conditions and even cancer may result from creeping global climate change, healthcare professionals said during a Monday seminar hosted by Vanderbilt University Medical Center as part of a series on health equity.

“I think it’s important to take a step back and just acknowledge that climate change impacts every organ system in our bodies. But beyond this, climate change acts as a threat enhancer that not only drives disease but also amplifies food and water insecurity, conflict, failure of infrastructure and inequities,” said Eva Rawlings Parker, an assistant professor of dermatology at VUMC.

Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit news site covering state government and politics.

