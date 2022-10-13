Vandy

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has paused its gender-affirming surgeries on patients under the age of 18.

 John Partipilo/Tennessee Lookout

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is temporarily halting gender-affirming surgeries on patients under the age of 18 while it reviews new national recommendations on the treatment of transgender patients, the hospital’s deputy CEO and chief health system officer said in a letter to Tennessee Rep. Jason Zachary on Friday.

Until now, the hospital’s Transgender Health Clinic had performed an annual average of five surgeries on minors who were at least 16 years old — none were genital procedures, the letter from Deputy CEO and Chief Health System Officer Dr. C. Wright Pinson said.

