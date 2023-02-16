At its work session on Feb. 2, the Macon County School Board addressed the issue of students vaping at school.
Because possessing, using, or selling vapes to minors is illegal in Tennessee, it has become a major concern in the schools, as almost daily, school administrators are being faced with the issue.
“We are just dealing with a high quantity of nicotine vapes,” said Macon County High School Principal Daniel Cook. “Currently, our school resource officer (SRO) has cited 87 students to court with possession or use or under the influence of a vape while at Macon County High School this school year. So, we are dealing with that on the nicotine side.”
In addition to having to deal with students possessing or using nicotine vapes, school administrators have also had to figure out how to address the issue of THC vapes in the schools.
“When we get to the THC side, that’s where it gets very confusing,” said Cook. “With current state legislation in the Tennessee Code Annotated, we have had to look at what is legal and illegal. It appears that THC in a vape is similar to alcohol, in that, alcohol is illegal for a minor under 21, However, it is legal over 21. The state statute doesn’t say it is an illegal drug, such as heroine or marijuana. However, THC is legal over 21, but it is illegal under 21. So, it is very similar in concept to alcohol. That is what we are now facing.”
According to Cook, the schools, in a joint effort with local law enforcement, are working together closely in regard to students vaping at school.
“I think that the main issue that we are facing is the quantity of students who possess vapes within the school,” said Cook. “That is something with which we have partnered with the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Of course, we have an SRO in every school in Macon County. So, we have a joint effort. People who can help the situation are doing everything they can to try to help it. Unfortunately, the availability to get vapes in the hands of minors is a lot. It’s in excess right now. We just have a lot of students bringing vapes into schools.
“Judge Greg Traylor has done a wonderful job in trying to hold parents accountable. He has been very involved in working with our sheriff’s department.”
Although school principals, along with law enforcement, have been proactive in addressing the issue of vaping, it is not only a problem facing the upper-grade administrators. Students as young as fourth grade have been caught with nicotine vapes in Macon County.
“The vapes (found at Lafayette Elementary School) did not have the marijuana derivative in it,” said Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter. “They were tobacco.”
But as the school district awaits information from the state regarding disciplinary actions for students caught with vapes at school, school officials say that they will treat the offense the same way that they treat alcohol infractions.
“The state board and the superintendent’s council are going to provide us with further information on how we need to address (vaping) as far as discipline,” said Carter. “Until then, we are going to treat it like alcohol, because it is a legal drug, but not legal for that age group. So, we are going to follow our policy on alcohol before we amend our discipline policy to include vape and until we get more information from the state.”
Cook added, “We started out treating it just like it was marijuana, but we found out through some legal counsel that we can’t treat it exactly like that. So, we’ve let it fall under our alcohol policy and are trying to do the best we can to mitigate the situation. We are just trying to keep our kids safe and keep vapes out of the hands of kids as much as we can.”
But as vapes are largely being purchased at various stores throughout the community and brought into the schools, Red Boiling Springs High School Principal Don Jones indicated that he believes that one factor contributing to the problem is that stores selling the products are not asking minors for identification before allowing them to make a purchase.
“I hate to say it, but you have some store clerks that don’t age check like they should,” said Jones.
Although, at this time, vape sensors have not been installed in the schools in Macon County, surveillance cameras have been installed outside of school restrooms to help keep activities like vaping at a minimum.
“Our surveillance system is up to date as far as cameras being installed,” said Cook. “We have not installed vape sensors, but our surveillance system is very much up to date in all of our schools, especially at Macon County High School.
“I would be okay with vape sensors, but we really don’t have a problem catching them. We are just having so many. That is our No. 1 discipline problem right now. We catch them every day, but it is just such a high volume. That is the problem.”
However, as indicated by Cook, another issue the schools are currently facing is that many parents are unaware that their children are using vapes.
“We really need to raise the awareness with the parents,” said Cook. “I think that we have a lot of students who have vapes, and the parents just don’t know that they have them. So, I think that we need to raise the awareness of what vapes are doing to kids.
“We are not trying to hammer our kids. We are just trying to make it safer for all of our students.”
