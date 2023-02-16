School vaping photo

In a joint effort with law enforcement, Macon County schools have been battling to keep vapes out of the hands of students. While vape sensors like the one pictured have not been installed in the schools in Macon County, surveillance cameras have been installed outside of school restrooms to help keep activities like vaping at a minimum.

 File

At its work session on Feb. 2, the Macon County School Board addressed the issue of students vaping at school.

Because possessing, using, or selling vapes to minors is illegal in Tennessee, it has become a major concern in the schools, as almost daily, school administrators are being faced with the issue.

