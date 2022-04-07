The Macon County Times has a new editor. Andy Dennis, a veteran journalist from Bowling Green, Ky., has taken over from Megan Purazrang, who resigned last month.
Dennis, 59, spent most of his newspaper career with the Bowling Green Daily News, eventually rising to managing editor. After leaving that position, he worked as a roving editor for Landmark Community Newspapers.
Times Publisher Mike Alexieff said, “I’m excited to have Andy on board. He is the consummate professional and our readers and advertisers can look forward to a constantly improving product.”
Dennis will also be over sister publications the Portland Leader and the Franklin Favorite in Kentucky.
“I’m excited to be back in journalism,” said Dennis, who has spent the past few years in the auto industry. “Today, more than ever, community journalism is essential. Local newspapers and their websites are still the best, most reliable sources of information in most towns.”
Dennis plans to increase local content and contributions from the community. He intends to mold the Times into a more informative publication that reflects Lafayette residents’ lives and the culture of the city.
“I’d like to invite readers to contact me with news tips or just to comment on the paper,” Dennis said.
Dennis can be reached by email at editor@maconcountytimes.com or by cell phone at 270-535-4275.
The Times is part of Paxton Media Group, a Paducah, Kentucky-based, family-owned chain of daily and weekly newspapers.
(0) comments
