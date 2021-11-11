Veterans in and around Macon County were treated to a free chili and soup lunch Saturday afternoon at the Macon County Justice Center.
Officers of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and other personnel were on hand as veterans were able to drive through in front of the Justice Center and pick up a free bowl of soup and/or chili along with a sandwich and a cookie.
There was even a way for those veterans who are homebound and could not get out to pick up the meal to have it delivered to them with help from the MCSD and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The event has been going on in Macon County now for 15 years, and Sheriff Mark Gammons said it is simply a way to say thanks to those in the area who have served our country and fought to maintain our freedoms.
“We have been doing this for 15 years, and we have done it at different times throughout the Veterans week, sometimes it’s on Friday, sometimes on Saturday,” Gammons said. “It’s always a good turnout. It’s just a way for us to show our appreciation for our freedom we have and our veterans who have fought for it. We also want to remember those who have fallen and shed blood on behalf for our freedom. We thank God for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.