Thursday was a day to honor veterans for their service to the country, and those in Macon County were no exception.
The Veterans Day celebration began at 11 a.m. on the Macon County Courthouse grounds with a ceremony to lay a wreath to honor those veterans who gave their lives.
The local Boy Scouts raised the flag, and Macon County VFW commander Quinn Marlow read aloud the names of veterans who passed away in 2021.
After that the Veterans Day parade made its way from the town square out to Key Park with veterans from many different wars being saluted for their service.
