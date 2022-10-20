VFW Post & Auxiliary of Macon County Memorial Post 7035 has announced the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s annual scholarships and contests for kindergarten through high school students who may compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prize earnings.
High School
Voice of Democracy — This audio-essay program provides high school students with the opportunity to express themselves in a patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 9-12 grade students enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to their American university, college or vocational/technical school. Other national scholarships range from $1,000-$21,000 and the first-place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins at least a scholarship of $1,000. Applications must be turned in to of Macon County Memorial Post 7035 by midnight, Oct. 31, 2022. Before submitting an essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements on www.vfw.org.
Young American Patriotic Art Contest — Students submit an original two-dimensional piece of artwork. Entry must have completed during the current school year. Student entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary of Macon County Memorial Post 7035 by March 31, 2023. Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the Department (state) competition. Department first-place winners compete for their share of $34,000 in national awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded a $15,000 scholarship. To download an entry form, visit www.vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.
3-Dimensional Dimensional Patriotic Art Contest — Students submit an original three-dimensional piece of artwork. Entry must have completed during the current school year. Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. Student entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary of Macon County Memorial Post 7035 by March 31. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the Department (state) competition. Department first-place winners compete for their share of $4,000 in national awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded a $2,500 scholarship. To download an entry form, visit https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.
Grade school
Patriot’s Pen — Students in grades 6-8 may enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level and the national first place winner wins $5,000. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay based on a patriotic theme. Entrants are due to Post 7135 by midnight, Oct. 31. Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements on www.vfw.org.
Illustrating America — Students in grades K-8 can participate in this patriotic art contest that encourages students’ artistic abilities as they express how they see America through drawings and paintings. The contest consists of three grade divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8.
Winners in each division receive VISA gift cards ranging in value from $25-$100. Entrants are due to Post 7135 by March 31. Find more information at www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities.
