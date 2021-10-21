The VFW and it Auxiliary have two scholarship and contest deadlines that are coming up on Oct. 31.
VFW and Auxiliary Chairman Kelly Evans sent brochures to the local schools regarding both the Patriot’s Pen essay competition and the Voice of Democracy essay, which is also a scholarship competition.
For more information or to obtain an entry form, students mcan also go on line to get more information and an entry form at https://www.vfw.org/com munity/youth-and-educa tion/youth-scholarships
The Patriot’s Pen essay competition has cash prizes available to 6-8 graders on a local level and winning up to $5,000, including an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.
Each year, more than 165,000 middle/junior high school students from across the country compete for $1.4 million in state and national awards with each first-place state winner receiving a minimum of $500 at the national level.
This year’s Patriot’s Pen theme is “How Can I Be a Good American?” Entries must be submitted to VFW Post 7135 no later than midnight on Oct. 31, 2021.
The Voice of Democracy essay and scholarship is open to local students in grades 9-12, who could use up to $30,000 for college. Each year, nearly 65,000 high school students from across the country enter to win a share of the more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through this program.
This year’s theme is “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” Entries must be submitted to VFW Post 7135 no later than midnight on Oct. 31, 2021.
For more information you can contact Mickey Newsome 615-670-3643 in the evenings or via email at tnmickeynewsome@yahoo.com.
